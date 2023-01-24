"This was all a LIE" - Fans erupt as #WWEWomenDeserveBetter trends after a controversial ending to a massive match on WWE RAW XXX

Last night, WWE RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary with several superstars present to honor the show's history. However, fans erupted on Twitter after a Steel Cage match that was advertised between Becky Lynch and Bayley was cut short.
Becky Lynch has been at the top of the women's division for quite some time now. Upon her return from injury, she has been feuding with Bayley and Damage CTRL on the red brand. A few weeks ago, she lost a match to Bayley due to interference.
Last night, the two women were scheduled to face each other inside a Steel Cage match. Unfortunately, Bayley's faction attacked Lynch before the match started, which led to the whole angle being scrapped off the show. This infuriated the fans as segments involving DX and Legends Poker Game received more time than the advertised main event match. Check it out:
Fans were excited about the match between the two long-time rivals. However, reports stated that The Bloodline's segment went longer than originally planned, which led to WWE cutting short the Steel Cage match.
What women's match took place on WWE RAW XXX instead of a Steel Cage match?
After weeks of anticipation, Becky Lynch was set to face rival Bayley in a Steel Cage match to possibly end their rivalry on the red brand. However, the scheduled match was canceled at the very last moment.
After making their entrances, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai attacked The Man. Unfortunately, Lynch was unable to fight off all three members of Damage CTRL, who brutally attacked her, and the match was canceled.
Later, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair cut a promo on the show. After a while, Sonya Deville interrupted both champions, which led to a match between Deville and Belair.
The match quickly ended in The EST's favor after she hit Sonya with a KOD for the win. She cut a post-match promo for Alexa Bliss, who will be facing her at the Royal Rumble premium live event.
What are your thoughts on the canceled Steel Cage match from WWE RAW XXX? Sound off in the comment section below.
