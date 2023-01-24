"This was all a LIE" - Fans erupt as #WWEWomenDeserveBetter trends after a controversial ending to a massive match on WWE RAW XXX

Last night, WWE RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary with several superstars present to honor the show's history. However, fans erupted on Twitter after a Steel Cage match that was advertised between Becky Lynch and Bayley was cut short.

Becky Lynch has been at the top of the women's division for quite some time now. Upon her return from injury, she has been feuding with Bayley and Damage CTRL on the red brand. A few weeks ago, she lost a match to Bayley due to interference.

Last night, the two women were scheduled to face each other inside a Steel Cage match. Unfortunately, Bayley's faction attacked Lynch before the match started, which led to the whole angle being scrapped off the show. This infuriated the fans as segments involving DX and Legends Poker Game received more time than the advertised main event match. Check it out:

Gon Knight @gdiezaros This was all a LIE, the Women were totally overlooked last night and it was embarrassing, that photo was the only recognition they got, @WWE showed they don't give a d*mn about their Women's and history through all these years, they DESERVE better #WWEWomenDeserveBetter This was all a LIE, the Women were totally overlooked last night and it was embarrassing, that photo was the only recognition they got, @WWE showed they don't give a d*mn about their Women's and history through all these years, they DESERVE better #WWEWomenDeserveBetter https://t.co/2P7qlgN47A

Evan @EvanWTH



#WWEWomenDeserveBetter I will NEVER understand how the "Developmental Brand" is able to BOOK almost plenty of woman on the show (either match, vignette, promo, segement) in every weekly program but the main roster cant do it on 3 hour show. EMBARRASING. I will NEVER understand how the "Developmental Brand" is able to BOOK almost plenty of woman on the show (either match, vignette, promo, segement) in every weekly program but the main roster cant do it on 3 hour show. EMBARRASING. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter https://t.co/LGo34xlRR3

Prin🍀e @finnsjudgement #WWEWomenDeserveBetter The women's division under Triple H's regime has been truthfully much worse than Vince's. Both Becky and Bayley wasn't given 10 minutes to deliver the steel cage match at the grandest RAW. Shorten the part timers' and Bloodline's segment instead. The women's division under Triple H's regime has been truthfully much worse than Vince's. Both Becky and Bayley wasn't given 10 minutes to deliver the steel cage match at the grandest RAW. Shorten the part timers' and Bloodline's segment instead. 😪 #WWEWomenDeserveBetter https://t.co/LpUChJLtXH

annie ⋆·˚ ༘ * @yaonlybigtimes

#WWEWomenDeserveBetter this is so disrespectful to women in wrestling who put in their efforts to make that company work day by day, what happened on raw seems so pathetic to me, those womens carried the show every week to being treated this way, the girls deserve better!! this is so disrespectful to women in wrestling who put in their efforts to make that company work day by day, what happened on raw seems so pathetic to me, those womens carried the show every week to being treated this way, the girls deserve better!!#WWEWomenDeserveBetter https://t.co/G68nOd1xFW

QOW | Queens of Wrestling @QOWrestlin



You have an amazing group of talent ready to go but don’t do shit with them.



More than that. You advertise them once in every 6 months. And half of the time, it’s cancelled. After all these years of Revolution, I’ve never been that frustrated.You have an amazing group of talent ready to go but don’t do shit with them.More than that. You advertise them once in every 6 months. And half of the time, it’s cancelled. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter After all these years of Revolution, I’ve never been that frustrated. You have an amazing group of talent ready to go but don’t do shit with them. More than that. You advertise them once in every 6 months. And half of the time, it’s cancelled. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter https://t.co/2otOiIHCtR

The Pimp Show @ProfessorBottom

They took away a highly anticipated steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley but kept pointless poker segments and the US title match went on for too long.

A disgrace. WWE once again let the women down last night.They took away a highly anticipated steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley but kept pointless poker segments and the US title match went on for too long.A disgrace. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter WWE once again let the women down last night.They took away a highly anticipated steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley but kept pointless poker segments and the US title match went on for too long.A disgrace. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter

samantha🧚🏼‍♀️ || roxanne is champ!! @leraespixie they fact they chose to keep all the segments rather than the women’s steel cage match is what’s disrespectful to me. you guys had the choice to save the match but you decided saying “are you ready” for the 6th time this year was more important. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter (no hate) they fact they chose to keep all the segments rather than the women’s steel cage match is what’s disrespectful to me. you guys had the choice to save the match but you decided saying “are you ready” for the 6th time this year was more important. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter (no hate)

Alu Matar (☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽🇵🇰 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 ) @MatarAlu



Now y'all see my vision?? Triple L really took a huge L in his ass for cutting out Bayley vs Becky Lynch for his cringy segment and a f'n 6 man tag team matchNow y'all see my vision?? #WWEWomenDeserveBetter Triple L really took a huge L in his ass for cutting out Bayley vs Becky Lynch for his cringy segment and a f'n 6 man tag team matchNow y'all see my vision?? #WWEWomenDeserveBetter https://t.co/RkW5cC9IgR

Fans were excited about the match between the two long-time rivals. However, reports stated that The Bloodline's segment went longer than originally planned, which led to WWE cutting short the Steel Cage match.

What women's match took place on WWE RAW XXX instead of a Steel Cage match?

After weeks of anticipation, Becky Lynch was set to face rival Bayley in a Steel Cage match to possibly end their rivalry on the red brand. However, the scheduled match was canceled at the very last moment.

After making their entrances, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai attacked The Man. Unfortunately, Lynch was unable to fight off all three members of Damage CTRL, who brutally attacked her, and the match was canceled.

Later, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair cut a promo on the show. After a while, Sonya Deville interrupted both champions, which led to a match between Deville and Belair.

The match quickly ended in The EST's favor after she hit Sonya with a KOD for the win. She cut a post-match promo for Alexa Bliss, who will be facing her at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

What are your thoughts on the canceled Steel Cage match from WWE RAW XXX? Sound off in the comment section below.

