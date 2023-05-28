The World Heavyweight Championship match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins opened WWE Night of Champions, and after a thrilling bout, Seth Rollins came out on top, becoming the first champion in nearly a decade. He received the title from Triple H himself, who came out to hand Rollins the belt as celebrations began.

However, fans have differing opinions about whether having Rollins win the title was the right call. Rollins' recent addition to the new Captain America film is a factor in many fans' reactions to the result. With Rollins possibly having to shoot for the film in the coming months, many believe that it will take time away from his WWE schedule. At the same time, there are many who think that Rollins is the perfect pick for the title.

♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL @WWE @WWE Rollins This makes no sense, I thought he was shooting a movie. Will he even be on tv as much??? @WWE @WWERollins This makes no sense, I thought he was shooting a movie. Will he even be on tv as much???😂😂😂

FADE @FadeAwayMedia @WWE



enjoy these moments



@WWE Rollins we just witnessed a classicenjoy these moments @WWE @WWERollins we just witnessed a classic enjoy these moments https://t.co/oD35ZjJlaS

RagingGirlGam3r @RagingGirl88 @WWE @WWE Rollins I’m glad he won. Definitely the right man to win I’m surprised though since he’s filming a movie but you know how wwe works lol @WWE @WWERollins I’m glad he won. Definitely the right man to win I’m surprised though since he’s filming a movie but you know how wwe works lol 😂 https://t.co/fd8nTepGVf

K-Ci Rennicks @KRennicks40 @WWE . @WWE Rollins That is simply what was best for business, no past pun intended. The goat @WWE @WWERollins That is simply what was best for business, no past pun intended. The goat 🐐.

This win marks Seth Rollins 6th World Championship win in WWE

Following the Shield's breakup, all three hounds of justice went on to have extremely successful careers. However, of the three, Seth Rollins was the first to win a world championship. In the main event of WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins cashed in during the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to pin Reigns and become the WWE Champion.

Rollins would later face Finn Balor to become the inaugural Universal Champion. While he lost the bout, The Visionary went on to beat Lesnar a few years later to win his first Universal Championship. However, Rollins hadn't held a world championship in a while, and his luck hadn't been doing him any favors.

Nonetheless, as soon as the bracket for the championship tournament was announced, Rollins was an early favorite to win. With AJ and Rollins both being workhorses, it could have gone either way. Regardless of the result, fans were sure that the first champion would be a fighting champion, as Reigns currently hoards the other two titles.

However, Rollins having to film for the new Captain American movie has left fans a bit confused as to how the title reigns will go. It remains to be seen if it has any effect on Rollins' WWE schedule.

What do you think of Seth Rollins becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

