"This man has been cooking" - WWE fans react to Drew McIntyre's new nickname

WWE fans have reacted to Drew McIntyre's hilarious new nickname that he gave himself on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. The RAW star made an appearance on the blue brand to compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against AJ Styles.

Drew McIntyre is quite proud of himself for injuring CM Punk during the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. The former WWE Champion boasted about the controversial star suffering a torn triceps as a result of him and referred to himself as "DM Hunk" this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to Drew McIntyre's hilarious new nickname. Most fans agreed that McIntyre has been great as a heel so far and got a kick out of his new nickname.

Fans react to McIntyre's new nickname.

Drew McIntyre was released by the promotion back in the day and had to work his way back to the company. Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) recently disclosed that he is not planning on returning to WWE and asked to be released.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Showoff shared that he asked to leave the promotion and is looking forward to the second half of his career. Nemeth added that he plans on stealing the show wherever he performs.

"I don't have [thoughts] like, 'I gotta get back to WWE.' I asked to leave, and I wanna do a second half of my career where I do everything else but WWE because I've done it. I've been there. I wanna see what I can do on my own. It's like a Twilight Zone episode where the guy's at like the top of a company and he's got all the gold in the world. He goes, 'I wanna go back in time and I wanna redo it and do it all again from day one, put all the hard work in, and prove to everyone that I can do this again.' We're all gonna find out here, am I all show no go? Am I a phony that's been sitting around? No, I'm gonna steal the show every damn night." [7:24 – 7:59]

The Scottish Warrior defeated AJ Styles on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event in Perth, Australia. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match on February 24 and earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40.

