"This man fears our Tribal Chief" - Twitter calls out The Rock for appearing at the Grammy Awards and not WWE WrestleMania

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 06, 2023 08:58 IST
Will Roman Reigns and The Rock ever cross paths again?
The wrestling world on social media has reacted hilariously to The Rock appearing at the Grammy Awards ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

In the lead-up to this year's show in Hollywood, fans expressed their interest in a historic clash between The Great One and Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, according to recent reports, The Rock has suggested that he won't be in shape to compete at WrestleMania. In the meantime, Reigns' opponent for the show has also been confirmed in the form of Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, fans suggested that The Rock was ducking The Tribal Chief and suggested that he didn't want any sort of confrontation with his own family member.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

The Rock be pulling up everywhere except WWE 😂😂 https://t.co/3xVtYMQFOl
greeting everybody except his own cousin how EMBARRASSING https://t.co/ridAdTI44E
@316REIGNS The Rock shows up everywhere expect WWE This man fears our Tribal Chief He is a Coward https://t.co/DEH3glrgyE
@316REIGNS Man is everywhere except a damn wrestling ring 😭
@316REIGNS The Rock doesn't care about wwe. He didn't care before when he jumped ship for Hollywood and he doesn't care now. The soon The fans accept this, the better
@316REIGNS bro got time to be at award shows but not at wrestlemania 🤦🏼‍♂️
@316REIGNS He fears the Tribal Chief
@316REIGNS he fears roman
The Rock is out here meeting Adele at the Grammys. My man said he ain’t got time for WWE 😂 https://t.co/iBnSriEG7U
@TheEnemiesPE3 the rock fears roman reigns. simple as that
@TheEnemiesPE3 Mans just working the territories again before coming back 😂
@TheEnemiesPE3 He already took an L with Black Adam he don't need another L to Roman 😂

This year's WrestleMania is going to be one of the biggest WWE shows of all time. Stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair are confirmed to appear on the card.

Meanwhile, legendary names, including Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and John Cena, could also compete in marquee matches.

Booker T recently praised WWE star Roman Reigns

WWE legend Booker T recently praised Roman Reigns for the work that he has put in over the last couple of years.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained the influence Reigns has on other superstars who share the ring with him. The Hall of Famer said:

"Roman, you know, people have been talking about, you know, how good Roman has been over this last couple of years pretty much. I've been praising Roman Reigns for maybe even longer than that as far as what this guy goes out in the middle of the ring and do with everybody that he works with. Everybody's a better worker when they walk out of that ring after working with Roman Reigns."

Reigns is currently scheduled to face Sami Zayn in a title match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. With a victory, The Tribal Chief will confirm his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
