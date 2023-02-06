"This man fears our Tribal Chief" - Twitter calls out The Rock for appearing at the Grammy Awards and not WWE WrestleMania

The wrestling world on social media has reacted hilariously to The Rock appearing at the Grammy Awards ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

In the lead-up to this year's show in Hollywood, fans expressed their interest in a historic clash between The Great One and Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, according to recent reports, The Rock has suggested that he won't be in shape to compete at WrestleMania. In the meantime, Reigns' opponent for the show has also been confirmed in the form of Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, fans suggested that The Rock was ducking The Tribal Chief and suggested that he didn't want any sort of confrontation with his own family member.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The Rock be pulling up everywhere except WWE The Rock be pulling up everywhere except WWE 😂😂 https://t.co/3xVtYMQFOl

pau @316REIGNS greeting everybody except his own cousin how EMBARRASSING greeting everybody except his own cousin how EMBARRASSING https://t.co/ridAdTI44E

Anthony S @StraderZane

This man fears our Tribal Chief

He is a Coward @316REIGNS The Rock shows up everywhere expect WWEThis man fears our Tribal ChiefHe is a Coward @316REIGNS The Rock shows up everywhere expect WWE This man fears our Tribal Chief He is a Coward https://t.co/DEH3glrgyE

Matheus Coutinho DESBRAVANDO MÚSICAS🎶 @MtCoutinho12 @316REIGNS The Rock doesn't care about wwe. He didn't care before when he jumped ship for Hollywood and he doesn't care now. The soon The fans accept this, the better @316REIGNS The Rock doesn't care about wwe. He didn't care before when he jumped ship for Hollywood and he doesn't care now. The soon The fans accept this, the better

Jay @_Jay359 @316REIGNS bro got time to be at award shows but not at wrestlemania 🤦🏼‍♂️ @316REIGNS bro got time to be at award shows but not at wrestlemania 🤦🏼‍♂️

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The Rock is out here meeting Adele at the Grammys. My man said he ain’t got time for WWE The Rock is out here meeting Adele at the Grammys. My man said he ain’t got time for WWE 😂 https://t.co/iBnSriEG7U

This year's WrestleMania is going to be one of the biggest WWE shows of all time. Stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair are confirmed to appear on the card.

Meanwhile, legendary names, including Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and John Cena, could also compete in marquee matches.

Booker T recently praised WWE star Roman Reigns

WWE legend Booker T recently praised Roman Reigns for the work that he has put in over the last couple of years.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained the influence Reigns has on other superstars who share the ring with him. The Hall of Famer said:

"Roman, you know, people have been talking about, you know, how good Roman has been over this last couple of years pretty much. I've been praising Roman Reigns for maybe even longer than that as far as what this guy goes out in the middle of the ring and do with everybody that he works with. Everybody's a better worker when they walk out of that ring after working with Roman Reigns."

Reigns is currently scheduled to face Sami Zayn in a title match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. With a victory, The Tribal Chief will confirm his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

