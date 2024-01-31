"This man is a menace," "This is top tier" - WWE Universe impressed by former champion mocking CM Punk's injury

A former WWE Champion recently mocked CM Punk's unfortunate injury on social media. The superstar in question is Drew McIntyre.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe. The Best In The World made a heartbreaking announcement that he would miss WrestleMania 40 due to a tricep injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The injury was reportedly caused when Drew McIntyre nailed him with a Future Shock DDT.

The former WWE Champion was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who was eliminated from the Rumble by Punk. The Scottish Warrior was still upset about his elimination, and it resulted in a heated confrontation between the two. McIntyre lost his cool and attacked an injured Punk as he targeted the torn tricep before Sami Zayn came in to make the save.

Drew McIntyre recently took to X (Twitter) to mock CM Punk. He posted a famous meme template suggesting he was proud of taking away the veteran performer's opportunity to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre gives honest opinion on CM Punk

Speaking to ReviewSTL, Drew McIntyre revealed what he thinks of CM Punk. He further explained how he would beat up the latter if they ever locked horns inside the squared circle:

"CM Punk, the most controversial guy in wrestling for sure, has made his return. Seems very positive right now, the crowd is certainly very positive. He's a huge star, and I'm going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn't, he gets in the ring with me, and then I'll physically crack him. Easy peasy," McIntyre said.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk and Rollins, with both veteran performers getting injured in the space of two weeks. The Visionary is hopeful of recovering before The Show of Shows. With Punk seemingly set to miss WrestleMania 40 and Rhodes going after Roman Reigns, The Architect might end up facing Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

