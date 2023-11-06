"This is massive," "HYPED" - Fans react to Ronda Rousey's upcoming match announcement after departing WWE

Ronda Rousey will be in action at the upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal show. She is set to team up with Marina Shafir for a tag team match.

At SummerSlam 2023, Rousey competed in her final WWE match. She faced Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match, one which she ended up losing. Following Rousey's loss to Baszler, she departed the company and seemingly retired from pro wrestling.

Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that Rousey and Shafir will be facing AEW and Ring of Honor stars Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same, as the majority seemed quite excited and hyped up for Rousey's upcoming match.

Shayna Baszler opened up about her match against Ronda Rousey from SummerSlam

In the lead-up to WWE Crown Jewel, Shayna Baszler opened up about her match against Ronda Rousey.

Speaking in an interview with Cageside Seats, Baszler discussed Rousey's contributions to mixed martial arts.

She said:

“When Ronda was first on the scene in the UFC, she was brand new. They started the division because of her,” Baszler said. “I’d already been fighting for a good 10-12 years. And there had been some discussion about Ronda facing those of us that were in the top five, top 10 at the time. And it never really happened in MMA."

Rousey is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. At one point in her career, she was the most dominant female fighter in the sport.

Baszler, who defeated Rousey in her final WWE match, revealed the text she received from her and Rousey's good friend, Jessamyn Duke. She added:

“I remember Jessamyn [Duke] texting me and she was like, ‘This was like watching a retired Ali versus a Mike Tyson. This is a fight that people that were fans of the sport always wanted to see. And you gave that to people.’”

Rousey will be returning to the ring on Thursday, November 16, in Los Angeles, CA, on FiteTV Plus.

