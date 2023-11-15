"This mfer needs to be stopped" - WWE fans tired of CM Punk's trolling following another massive Survivor Series tease 

CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since he departed from AEW in September 2023. Amidst multiple rumors, the former WWE Champion is also playing mind games with wrestling fans through his social media antics. But many fans seem to have got tired from the continuous teases.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently dropped another hint at a potential appearance at Survivor Series. Punk posted his workout progress in his Instagram story with War Pigs as the soundtrack. For those who don't know, the track is the official song for Survivor Series this year.

This tease did not go well with a large section of the audience. Multiple fans took to their Twitter accounts to share their thoughts on Punk's story. Most fans believe that the 45-year-old is only trolling and would never return to WWE, while others claim to be tired of all this teasing. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Only time will tell if and when CM Punk returns to the Stamford-based company. But many fans have already started to lose interest as Punk and WWE have been constantly teasing things without any official update.

Booker T on the possibility of a CM Punk return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his thoughts regarding the chance of Punk's return to the Stamford-based company. The former World Heavyweight Champion believes that the possibility of a potential return should never be ruled out.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T backed up his words by addressing the fact that every superstar who has left WWE, irrespective of the issues, has returned to the company someday.

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back Ahmed Johnson because he's a lowdown, notorious, lying, piece of you know what," Booker T said.

What are your views on CM Punk and his potential return to his old workplace? Sound off in the comments section below.

