"This is a national embarrassment", "Most underrated and unappreciated" - Fans blast former WWE Champion's booking on RAW

Monday Night RAW has managed to bring forth some credible WWE Superstars for the main storylines. Kudos to the creative team. However, fans believe a case can be made for the poor booking of The Miz.

Having become a WWE Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion, The Miz has done it all in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the former WWE Champion still stays relevant and has been part of some of the better matches on the red brand in recent times.

The Miz has not won any of those contests, though, as a recent post by Wrestle Features revealed that The A-Lister is closing in on 200 days without winning a single bout. Check out some fan reactions below:

Eric Downey @EDowneyOfficial @WrestleFeatures

It would make so many more stars flourish because working with Miz is probably one of the biggest pulls you could have as a rising talent. @mikethemiz Honestly, I wish they would give him another big push.It would make so many more stars flourish because working with Miz is probably one of the biggest pulls you could have as a rising talent. @WrestleFeatures @mikethemiz Honestly, I wish they would give him another big push.It would make so many more stars flourish because working with Miz is probably one of the biggest pulls you could have as a rising talent.

Onlywrestling @onlywreslting @WrestleFeatures @mikethemiz LA Knight vs The Miz with proper storyline would give fire promos @WrestleFeatures @mikethemiz LA Knight vs The Miz with proper storyline would give fire promos💥

Chris (Guesty) Guest @chrisguest54 @WrestleFeatures @mikethemiz One of the most underrated and unappreciated wrestlers today.. all his promo work, matches and storylines have always been spot on.. @WrestleFeatures @mikethemiz One of the most underrated and unappreciated wrestlers today.. all his promo work, matches and storylines have always been spot on..

The Miz cut a fiery promo on RAW this week that led to more fans wanting to see The A-Lister in more storylines. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Tommaso Ciampa, whom he mentored last year before the latter's untimely injury.

Tommaso Ciampa and the former WWE Champion will lock horns again

Whilst Ciampa picked up an emphatic win upon return on the June 19 episode of RAW, The Miz sneak attacked the former NXT Champion last week. Ciampa shared a message on his social media handle:

"You know what the difference is between Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz? When I had a problem with The Miz, I walked down that aisle, I looked him in the eye, and I punched him in his teeth. Now when The Miz had the opportunity to do the same, instead he chose to attack me from behind, like a coward. But there’s a silver lining in all of this."

Ciampa even seemingly hinted at an open challenge to The A-Lister. With recent rumors of a DIY reunion, perhaps WWE is slowly building up the returning star.

The Miz recently opened up about the turning point of his career. He is presently an eight-time Intercontinental Champion. With one more win, he will tie the record with Chris Jericho.

Are you looking forward to a showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz? Does the next bout need a stipulation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes