"This is a PR thing at this point" - WWE fans strongly disagree as Roman Reigns called "Greatest of all time" by RAW star

A top WWE name has heaped big praise on Roman Reigns in a recent interview, and fans aren't in agreement with him. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker said the OTC is the greatest of all time.

Many fans believe that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE and is a guaranteed future world champion. He currently holds the coveted Intercontinental Title on RAW.

In a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, Bron Breakker showered massive praise on Roman Reigns and called him the greatest of all time. Many fans took exception to his statement in the replies, as seen below:

Fans disagree with Breakker (via X)

Bron Breakker wants to work with Roman Reigns someday

Fans went nuts over Breakker's brief interaction with the OTC during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. A feud between these two top stars is bound to happen somewhere down the line. Breakker had the following to say about feuding with Reigns in his interview with SHAK Wrestling:

"I would love to work with Roman Reigns one day. We saw a little bit of him and I in the Rumble this year. But that's something that I really really hope that I get to stand across from him one day and we get to work and just because he's the greatest and that would be a huge moment for me and my career. Just to learn from him in any capacity, I think would just be monumental to my progress as a superstar learning. So, yeah, I mean, he's definitely one I would love to work with for sure," he said. [From 16:21 to 16:59]

Reigns is just days away from headlining Night One of WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows, he will take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a blockbuster Triple Threat match.

