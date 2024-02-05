"This is a rare idiotic comment from Sami" - Fan backlash forces Sami Zayn to delete two back-to-back tweets

Sami Zayn faced backlash from fans after weighing in on the situation involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

Fans have made it clear that they want to see Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40, and not The Rock. A bunch of wrestling personalities have weighed in on the fiasco, with the likes of Logan Paul and Matt Cardona siding with Rhodes.

Much beloved WWE Superstar Sami Zayn also wrote a couple of tweets sharing his thoughts on the situation, but received massive backlash on Twitter and Reddit for the same. Here's what he wrote in both of his deleted tweets:

"I know that many people have many opinions about wrestling drama, and maybe I too would weigh in, if not for the fact that there are actual tragedies in the world happening daily that make wrestling drama seem largely unimportant."

“I realize many people use wrestling drama as an escape of sorts, and that’s fair enough. I’m glad I can play a part in that. This is really more of a ‘me’ problem.”

Most fans pointed out that they used wrestling as an escape from their real-world issues and that Sami's comment was tone-deaf. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Fans aren't happy with Sami's comments (via Reddit)

Sami Zayn was as over as Cody Rhodes last year on The Road to 'Mania

The Road to WrestleMania 39 saw Zayn receiving massive support from the WWE Universe. Many fans were calling for him to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

Zayn lost a title match to The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2023. He went on to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles with Kevin Owens on Night 1 of 'Mania.

What do you think of Zayn's deleted comments? Were they tone-deaf? Let us know in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE