"This is about redemption" - Grayson Waller sends message to WWE star ahead of SmackDown debut

Grayson Waller has delivered a warning to a 29-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Waller has made a name for himself since his arrival on the main roster. He has gotten into a war of words with The Rock on social media, interrupted John Cena at Money in the Bank, and got to wrestle Edge in one of his final WWE matches at Madison Square Garden.

The Australian star will be in action tonight in the United States Championship tournament against Carmelo Hayes. Tonight will be Hayes' first match on SmackDown in his career. Ahead of the match, Waller delivered a warning to the former NXT Champion and vowed to get redemption.

"Let's talk about Carmelo Hayes because I asked Shawn Michaels for the best and that is what he sent me. But Melo, this ain't the PC, lad. Your forward rolls class ain't going to help you here, this is the big time. And this is about more than the United States Championship, this is about the fact that the last match that I had in NXT was with you (Hayes). And the only reason you beat me is because I broke my leg. So, as much as I want to be United States Champion, I want to beat you more. This is about redemption," he said. [From 00:10 - 00:37]

Grayson Waller comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Grayson Waller recently praised CM Punk but noted that he doesn't plan on asking the veteran for advice.

CM Punk returned to the promotion at Survivor Series last month in Chicago. The 45-year-old has officially signed with WWE RAW and has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 33-year-old commented on Punk's return and noted that the controversial star is a big name. Waller praised Punk's work on the microphone and admitted that he enjoyed his promo last Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

"It's great to have Punk back because obviously he's a big name, he's a big star. I got to sit backstage at SmackDown last Friday and sit in the Gorilla position and watch him go out and talk. It's a different vibe. For me personally, I'm not going to go and ask for advice and kiss his ar*e. That's not who I am. But I am going to sit back and watch him do it and I'm going to take some notes in my head. That promo he did on Friday, especially hearing the live crowd and everything, was cool." [H/T SEScoops]

Carmelo Hayes debuted on WWE RAW earlier this year and lost to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor on June 26. It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Champion can defeat Grayson Waller and advance in the United States Championship tournament tonight on WWE SmackDown.

