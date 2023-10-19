"This has to be rigged" - Rhea Ripley ousting Bianca Belair stuns fans; only 2 WWE stars in top 10

WWE fans recently took to Twitter after they were stunned to learn that Rhea Ripley ousted Bianca Belair and topped the PWI Women's 250 rankings.

Ripley has been a force to be reckoned with this year in WWE. The Eradicator has been the Women's World Champion for months, besides being one of the most prominent names in the top RAW faction, The Judgment Day.

For the first time in her career, The Eradicator topped the PWI Women's list and went past Bianca Belair. The EST topped the list in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2022. Ripley finished at the 12th and 42nd spots in the abovementioned years, respectively.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently posted the top 10 female wrestlers on the PWI list, inviting varied responses from fans. While some were happy to see Ripley secure the number one spot, others wondered how she topped the list despite only defending her title in a few matches.

You can check out a screenshot of the reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Belair and The Eradicator were the only two WWE Superstars who secured spots in the top 10 on this year's PWI 250 list.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to being on top of the PWI Women's 250 rankings

Following the release of PWI's top 250 rankings, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to share an interesting reaction.

"Mami’s ALWAYS on top," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet and read more about it here.

The Eradicator is currently in a heated feud with Nia Jax. After last week's shenanigans, she will be forced to defend her Women's World Championship in a fatal five-way match against Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark at Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think Ripley will drop the Women's World Championship on November 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

