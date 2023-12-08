"This is so sad for the woman," "Disgusting" - WWE Universe furious over a real-life couple's heartbreaking situation due to a Liv Morgan impersonator

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has been popular among the masses over the past few years. The former champion is currently on a hiatus, but her name has been misused, which caused problems between a real-life couple.

WWE Superstars are extremely popular outside of the promotion. Superstars are often seen working in different fields while they're away from the company. Many stars are also active on various social media platforms to maintain engagement and gain new fans.

Recently, a video went viral where a real-life couple was doing a phone swap challenge. During the video, it was revealed that the man was possibly cheating on his partner with another person who was impersonating Liv Morgan on Snapchat. Fans were furious and reacted to the video.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans were furious over the man who ruined his relationship over a Liv Morgan impersonator. There was no conclusion at the end of the video, but the woman was disappointed with her partner's actions on the platform behind her back.

Liv Morgan had a crush on a major WWE Superstar

In 2017, Liv Morgan made her main roster debut when she joined forces with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to create Riott Squad. She finally received her big break after several years when she feuded with Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had been a fan of WWE and the superstars for a long time before joining the promotion. Speaking on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Morgan revealed that she had a huge crush on John Cena while growing up. Check it out:

“I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

The two superstars have not interacted inside the squared circle. However, Liv Morgan was on the red brand during John Cena's twenty-year anniversary segment on WWE RAW.

Do you think Liv Morgan will win the upcoming Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

