"This is scary as hell" "What a psycho" - Horrified fans react to interrogation footage of Sonya Deville's stalker

Fans are horrified beyond belief after watching the interrogation video of Sonya Deville's stalker.

In 2020, a mentally unhinged stalker broke into Sonya Deville's home and was arrested soon after. He was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping of the popular WWE Superstar.

The police interrogation video of the stalker was recently made public. The footage received tons of reactions from terrified wrestling fans, with many stating that the guy should never be released from jail.

Check out the complete footage below

A bunch of fan reactions to the stalker's police interrogation

Sonya Deville commented after the stalker got 15 years in prison

Deville breathed a sigh of relief when she learned that the stalker had been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote the following:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you."

Sonya Deville is still a mainstay in WWE. In August, it was reported that Deville had suffered a torn ACL during a match. She has been out of action since then. Deville suffered severe mental trauma due to the stalker's heinous acts.

Here's hoping she's doing well mentally now that the stalker is behind bars.

