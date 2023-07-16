"This would be sick," "It's what I want" - Fans react to Jey Uso possibly facing popular star at WWE Payback 2023

Jey Uso laid down the biggest challenge of his career against The Tribal Chief for a trial by combat to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, fans want Main Event Jey to get revenge on Solo Sikoa at Payback 2023.

Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa injured Jimmy Uso during the Tribal Court segment when The Usos came face to face against The Bloodline after WWE Money in the Bank 2023. In the end, Jey Uso returned to the show with a steel chair and viciously took out The Enforcer to close the show.

Solo Sikoa has been targeting The Usos since their loss at WrestleMania 39 against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Fans believe Jey Uso needs to take revenge on Sikoa for what he did to Jimmy, and Payback 2023 will be the perfect event for a match between the two stars.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see if Jey becomes the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion before facing The Enforcer and if he will put the title on the line if he is able to beat Roman Reigns and become the new champion.

Jey Uso will reportedly face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, The Bloodline distanced themselves from Jimmy and Jey Uso after the duo lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. Instead, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa mistreated the brothers and went after the same titles at Night of Champions 2023.

However, Jimmy Uso decided to go against the stable and cost the duo the match in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Jey also left the faction to aid his brother, and WWE booked a tag team match between the two teams at Money in the Bank in London. In the end, Jey became the first man to pin Roman Reigns for the first time in nearly four years.

The loss didn't sit well with The Tribal Chief as he and The Enforcer launched an all-out attack on The Usos on last week's SmackDown. This led to the return of Main Event Jey, who issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for a third one-on-one match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Jey took out Paul Heyman with a superkick and attacked Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming third match comes with a stipulation.

Do you want to see Jey Uso as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.