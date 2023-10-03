"This is a swerve" - WWE Universe has surprising reaction to current champion being pulled from RAW

WWE Universe recently reacted to a report of a championship match that was scrapped from tonight's RAW at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Becky Lynch was supposed to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox. But as per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Lynch is not cleared to wrestle following her brutal Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy last Saturday.

The Man had to get 11 stitches on her arm after it was deeply lacerated during the match. She's expected to recover from the injury and was probably pulled out from RAW to let her recuperate. On the other hand, it's another tough break for Nox, who earned the right to face Lynch last week.

Fans reacted to the news of Lynch vs. Nox getting removed from the RAW match card. However, one fan claimed that it's storyline-related and we have to wait for the end result.

This fan offered a solution to have the match on Fastlane:

The majority of the fans just felt bad for Nox, who has been waiting for the opportunity to prove herself:

It will be interesting to see what WWE is planning for Tegan Nox tonight with Becky Lynch out. The two can always have a backstage segment, but fans won't hate it if Nox has a match to maintain her momentum.

What's WWE planning for Tegan Nox tonight on RAW?

Tegan Nox earned her opportunity to become the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Title after defeating Natalya last week on RAW. Nox was set to face Lynch for the title on this week's edition of the red brand, but that match has now been canceled due to The Man's injury that she suffered last Saturday at No Mercy.

According to Better Wrestling Experience (@BoozerRasslin), Tegan Nox will have a match tonight on WWE RAW. She's also slated to have more than one backstage segment.

@BoozerRasslin's report on Tegan Nox for tonight's RAW.

With Becky Lynch not cleared for tonight, she can always interact with Nox backstage. A heel superstar could also goad the challenger to put her opportunity on the line, which is a common angle in wrestling.

When should Becky Lynch defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox? Share your answers in the comments section below.

