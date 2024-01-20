"This time it's surely over" - Fans excited about 7-time world champion possibly debuting in WWE and facing Roman Reigns

WWE is not afraid of signing any big name in the industry and the possibility of facing Roman Reigns is always an enticing one for fans. With NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada not renewing his contract, he could potentially sign for the Stamford-based company and end up facing The Tribal Chief.

Kazuchika Okada is a 7-time world champion, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship twice and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship five times. He also won the G1 Climax four times, an excellent achievement.

NJPW recently announced that the Japanese icon would not be renewing his contract which is set to expire at the end of January. Additionally, he will be a full-time performer for NJPW only till the New Beginning series of events.

Naturally, fans on social media went wild with the potential of an all-time great joining WWE during this boom period. There are a number of superstars he could face for the first time, none bigger than Roman Reigns. Fans had an intriguing reaction to it, with a few believing it's a dream match.

Wrestling veteran warned WWE regarding Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes' failure to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 left a sour taste in many fans' mouths. The American Nightmare was heavily touted to finish his story but failed to do so. The former AEW EVP looked set to challenge the Head of the Table again but The Rock's return has made that uncertain.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed The Rock potentially taking Cody Rhodes' place:

"I know The Rock's the biggest star. Rock is the biggest star in the world. I get that. I still don't think it's (...) For years, we kept saying how much longer WWE gonna have to reach out to the Hulk Hogans, the John Cenas, the Stone Colds, and The Rocks to keep coming back at 'Mania because they've not done a good job in developing their new stars."

He continued:

"Well, they've done a good job developing their new stars. With all due respect to The Rock and all these other historic legends, I would not, I'm telling you, I would not have bas**dized my storyline with Cody Rhodes that we've built for two years," he said.

Triple H has plenty to think about ahead of WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns against either The Rock or Cody Rhodes will be monumental.

