"This Timeline is insane..I love it here"- CM Punk and Jade Cargill's appearance makes WWE Universe go insane

WWE Universe went berserk as both former AEW stars, Jade Cargill and CM Punk, made their comeback to WWE.

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Punk officially made his return to WWE, and the WWE Universe went gaga over his comeback. In contrast to the previous predications of him not returning back to the company, Punk's return will always be considered as an unexpected comeback in WWE. Cargill's signing has also been a matter of great talk while she continues her training at the Performance Center. The fans have reacted and shown their curiosity over which brand Jade's debut is going to happen.

While a majority of the people seemed to be excited for Punk's return to the company, others claimed that they had forgotten about Cargill's signing. Many fans also stated that the duo might not get the required push in WWE.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long speculated on CM Punk's future with the company

Teddy Long recently opened up on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine over CM Punk's future with the company.

The former SmackDown General Manager asserted that Punk's return could be more of a tease, and people are expecting the legend to settle somewhere in WWE. He also conveyed that his return is going to be greatly cherished by the WWE Universe.

Long detailed:

"I don't think so. I think that right now, with the way they are doing it, this could be a tease; that's what it kinda looks like to me. Maybe more of a tease? I think the people want to see CM Punk settle somewhere," said Teddy Long. "Whenever he comes, it's still going to be a big reaction because, like I said, everybody wants to know. I mean, if he comes back to WWE, where else is there to go? You know what I mean? So I think that would be his final destination, and then they will go on from there. But I think it will be just exciting whenever they do it." [From 09:33 to 10:12]

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Jade Cargill and CM Punk in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here