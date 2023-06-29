"This is why Vince is better" - Fans react to Triple H not wanting major WWE star to win the Money in the Bank contract

It has recently been reported that Triple H does not want Logan Paul to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank contract. Several fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many rejoicing at the news.

The social media megastar announced himself as the final participant in the ladder match on RAW last week. He was then involved in a brawl with the other competitors. Whoever wins the contract can cash it in for a singles title of their choosing.

Logan Paul has never competed in a ladder match before, and he's also never held a title in WWE. While there's a chance that he could emerge victorious on Saturday, LA Knight is currently the favorite to win.

When a fan on Twitter sent out a tweet of BWE's report stating that Triple H doesn’t want The Maverick to win the Money in the Bank contract, it got a lot of positive reactions from fans.

Triple H saved LA Knight from almost getting fired from WWE last year

After arriving on the main roster, LA Knight was repacked as Max Dupri and was made the leader of Maximum Male Models. However, after Triple H took over creative, the character was dropped, and he reverted to his NXT gimmick and ring name.

Knight is currently one of the most popular wrestlers in the entire industry despite being a heel. Many fans want him to be the next Mr. Money in the Bank. However, none of this would've happened if he was released last year.

LA Knight told Chris Van Vliet that he was fired from WWE last year, but The Game helped him get back to his old character:

"Well, let me just go ahead and say this, I'm pretty sure I was fired. And it just hadn't officially happened yet. Without getting into too many details, some things happened. I don't remember what it was, but some things happened. And then I had gotten a FaceTime. 'Hey, you know, we want to keep you around. We want to do this, this, that whatever.' And, okay, cool. Good," said Knight.

Triple H is high on LA Knight, and it wouldn't be shocking if the latter ends up winning the Money in the Bank contract.

