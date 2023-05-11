"This is the worst" - WWE Universe extremely upset over top champion's booking ahead of Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is less than two weeks away and the company is busy creating the stage and booking matches for the show which also involves the inauguration of a new World Heavyweight Champion. However, fans are extremely upset over Bianca Belair's current situation with the RAW Women's Championship.

Last year, Bianca Belair made history after she won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She went on to break several records in the company, including becoming the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the Modern Era.

However, the company drafted her to the blue brand and allowed her to keep the title. Recently, WWE released new posters for Night of Champions which showcased The EST as the RAW Women's Champion. This upset fans further as they began to question the division's booking and the legitimacy of the Draft.

Check out some of the reactions below:

messcartoon2 @messcartoon2 @WrestleOps Okay I’m guessing brands don’t matter anymore since bianca is for some odd reason carrying the raw championship @WrestleOps Okay I’m guessing brands don’t matter anymore since bianca is for some odd reason carrying the raw championship

maaaaqo @maaaqo @WrestleOps Bro Bianca on smackdown holding the raw women’s championship is so weird @WrestleOps Bro Bianca on smackdown holding the raw women’s championship is so weird

Bulba Boy @bulbaboy001 @WrestleOps This is the worst they can do to the women's division. Hw cn Hunter not see the mistake after brand split! @WrestleOps This is the worst they can do to the women's division. Hw cn Hunter not see the mistake after brand split!

Fans were expecting an exchange of belts for both women on RAW and SmackDown following WWE Backlash. However, the company continues to acknowledge the SmackDown star with the RAW Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see when WWE decides to fix the title swap of both brands' champions.

Rhea Ripley is in a similar situation as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and set a few records of her own for the company. She ended up picking Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship as she and The Queen had some unfinished business from WrestleMania 36.

The two feuded over on the blue brand for weeks and finally met inside the squared circle. In the end, Mami redeemed her old loss by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

However, the landscape changed when the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions changed brands with the titles. Fans were baffled by this decision as the titles were brand exclusive. Instead of fixing the issue, WWE booked both champions in their respective title matches with stars on the same brand.

To make matters worse, the company has not addressed the issue and is now showcasing the SmackDown star with the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. It will be interesting to see how the company overcomes this predicament.

What are your thoughts on the booking of the women's division under the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

