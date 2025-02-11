Tiffany Stratton left shocked by current WWE champion's comment: "We good....?"

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is enjoying significant success as a titleholder. However, she has recently expressed concerns about her reaction to the male champion following his recent statements.

The previous hours have been all about World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The latest episode of RAW featured 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso selecting The Ring General as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. A clip showing the Austrian star overpowering an amateur WWE Superstar has also gone viral on social media.

The viral clip of Gunther criticizing the rookie superstar was part of the recently released trailer for the upcoming WWE show LFG (Legends & Future Greats), where The Ring General interacted with the aspiring stars. He was seen asking one of the female recruits, Zena Sterling, why she wanted to become a WWE star. She expressed her desire to be the best and inspire people.

However, Zena’s response didn’t seem to please Gunther, who suggested she find someone who wants to see a Barbie. After The Ring General’s comments went viral on social media, Tiffany Stratton questioned him about his statement, “Nobody wants to see Barbie,” and asked if everything between them was good, as she is widely regarded as The Buff Barbie of the Stamford-based promotion.

“No one wants to see Barbie? Gunther, we good….?” Stratton wrote.

Legend says Charlotte will face Tiffany Stratton, not Rhea Ripley, at WWE WrestleMania 41

While Tiffany Stratton checks on her association with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, fans wonder who will clash with The Buff Barbie at the Show of Shows. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer expressed that Charlotte Flair could challenge Stratton instead of rematching Ripley.

While speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer stated that instead of facing Rhea Ripley, she might choose Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41.

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight, with all the other happenings... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Tiffany Stratton in the coming months.

