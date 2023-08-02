"Time to pack bags," "Needs to be released"- WWE is done with 37-year-old star after shocking loss on RAW, fans believe

The WWE roster has some of the best pro wrestlers from around the world, resulting in high competition for limited top spots. The higher-ups are responsible for deciding who is pushed as a top-level superstar and who is not, and it appears that Matt Riddle belongs in the latter category.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Original Bro lost clean to Ludwig Kaiser, leaving fans wondering what's next for him. Riddle has been embroiled in a feud with The Imperium over the last few weeks. He has already faced Gunther several times, coming up short on each occasion.

The Stallion tried to get some retribution as he took on Gunther's stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser, on last night's RAW. However, to the shock of nearly everyone, Kaiser was able to come out on top without much assistance from Imperium.

Matt Riddle's inconsistent booking since his return from rehab has been a worrying point for his fans, and many consider his clean loss to Ludwig Kaiser is a final nail in the coffin.

Check out the reactions below:

Cosk @cosk151 twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Riddle really went from one of the most prominent names in WWE, with RKBro, to losing to GUNTHERs friend

Jay R @1jreezy twitter.com/wrestlepurists… He was good without Randy until the suspension. They been squashing him ever since. That’s all Vince.

Solo Stan @topSoloStan @WrestlePurists Time to pack bags lol

no one @justheretobro17 @Fightful Bro lost to a henchman , time to pack it up

Reported reason behind WWE's recent booking of Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle was one of the most prominent members of the RAW division a few months back. While his pairing with Randy Orton was one of the reasons for his rise in popularity, the star also fared well as a singles wrestler and was involved in notable feuds against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

However, Riddle's booking since his return from hiatus has been questionable. He has not won any high-stakes match in a long time and looks to be heading into a downward trajectory.

A new report shed some light on his lack of push, noting that it has nothing to do with his girlfriend Misha Montana's pregnancy, adding that the creative team has no plans for the Original Bro.

"Ringside News was able to confirm with a tenured member of the WWE creative team that Matt Riddle did not get any time off due to Misha Montana's pregnancy. He just isn't factored into any creative plans heading into SummerSlam."

Matt Riddle has been a part of WWE for nearly five years now. He faced a suspension last year after failing the company's wellness policy for a second time and was sent to rehab. He has been a victim of inconsistent booking since the return.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.