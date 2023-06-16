"Time to restore order" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' message ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown 

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE SmackDown tonight amid all the chaos within The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief sent a message ahead of his return which caused a major uproar in the wrestling world.

During his last appearance on the blue brand, Reigns kicked Jimmy Uso out of the heel faction for attacking him at the Night of Champions. While the Head of the Table was assured that Jey would fall in line and choose his side, the latter's stance remains unknown. Main Event Jey was slated to announce his decision on last week's SmackDown, but the former tag team champion was fed up with all the dissension within the family and did not provide a clear answer.

Reigns will be present on the show this week where one can expect to get a clearer picture. The Tribal Chief also sent a message before the event, noting that he will be running the show on Friday night.

Jey Uso also made it clear last Friday that if he stays in The Bloodline, then Paul Heyman won't be a part of it. This could lead to Roman Reigns choosing between his blood and The Wiseman.

Roman Reigns Money in the Bank match could be made clear on WWE SmackDown

Being the top star of the company, Roman Reigns is bound to have a marquee match at Money in the Bank, which will take place in London next month. However, the Tribal Chief is currently without a challenger for WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer provided an update on the situation, reporting that fans could get a clearer picture of Reigns' next match on the upcoming SmackDown:

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will be in the main event. Most likely, his match will be either strongly alluded to or confirmed on the 6/16 Smackdown show. Reading the tea leaves thus far would indicate a match with Jimmy Uso, but whatever it is will likely be made clear on Smackdown this week."

It was previously reported that WWE is planning another tag team match for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief did not defend his coveted title at Night of Champions and joined forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

