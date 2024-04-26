Titus O'Neil, Rhea Ripley, Otis and more react as former WWE star posts extremely personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities including Titus O'Neil, Rhea Ripley, and Otis have reacted to current AEW star Tony Nese's personal update.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling in October 2021, Nese competed in World Wrestling Entertainment for years, becoming one of the biggest stars of 205 Live. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, the 38-year-old won the Cruiserweight Championship before he was released in June 2021.

Tony Nese recently took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife were expecting twins.

Many current and former WWE personalities liked the AEW star's heartwarming Instagram post, including, Rhea Ripley, Otis, Elias, Joe Coffey, Noam Dar, Sarah Schreiber, Apollo Crews, Andre Chase, and Natalya.

Meanwhile, Dasha Kuret, Titus O'Neil, and Matt Cardona commented on Nese's post.

Check out a screenshot of the likes and comments on the star's post below.

Screenshot of stars' reactions to Tony Nese's Instagram post

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese talked about how Tony Khan signed him to AEW

On an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, former WWE Superstar Tony Nese said Tony Khan asked him to sit in the crowd at an AEW show as he wanted everyone to wonder what the 38-year-old was doing there. Nese further mentioned that he quickly agreed to a deal with the promotion after his conversation with Khan.

"Tony Khan's like, 'Do you want to sit out in the crowd?' I took a step back and [I] was [like], 'You want me to be a fan? What's going on?' I was super confused. 'No, we're going to put you out there, we're going to make a big deal out of it, what's Tony Nese doing here?' Okay, great, I thought I was just here to hang out and talk to everyone. Minutes after that, they pulled me aside, we talked out a deal and it literally was like 30 minutes before."

It will be interesting to see if Tony Nese will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.