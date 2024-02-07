WWE has been receiving backlash from the fans as TKO backed The Rock, who is slated to compete at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, fans have been reacting to a recent mixed tag team match that took place on Monday Night RAW.

Over the past few weeks, Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri have been feuding with The Viking Raiders' Ivar and Valhalla on Monday Night RAW. After multiple matches against each other, the two were booked in a mixed tag team match.

After a comedic back and forth, Ivar and Valhalla won the match. However, fans were disappointed with the entire storyline and match that took place on the show. Moreover, fans have also criticized Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla's run with the promotion.

Check out some reactions below:

The WWE Universe has criticized Dupri, as many believe she's not ready and needs to spend time on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with the two factions ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Maxxine Dupri was almost replaced by rising WWE Superstar, says Mansoor

In 2022, Maxxine Dupri was moved to WWE's main roster from the developmental brand and became a member of the Maximum Male Model. After spending nearly a year with the faction, she left the stable and joined Alpha Academy alongside Otis and Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW.

Lately, she has often been seen inside the squared circle competing against the likes of Valhalla on Monday Night RAW. However, the manager turned wrestler was not the first choice by management to take up a new role on Friday Night SmackDown.

The old regime had another star in mind who was in the running to join the Maximum Male Models. Speaking on Twitch, Mansoor revealed that there were other names discussed to join the faction, including former WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton:

"Can we say who it was almost going to be? Okay, we heard Maxxine Dupri was going to be Tiffany Stratton. We heard that was very close to happening until the last minute."

Luckily, The Buff Barbie stayed in the developmental brand and became one of the most popular stars on NXT before moving to Friday Night SmackDown. She also defeated Mia 'Michin' Yim during her debut match on WWE SmackDown.

