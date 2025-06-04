TNA star makes SHOCK WWE return; Trick Williams retains

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 04, 2025 02:39 GMT
Trick Williams is still champion (Image via WWE.com)
Trick Williams is still champion (Image via WWE.com)

The TNA World Championship was on the line in the main event of this week's episode of WWE NXT, as Trick Williams squared off with Mike Santana. Two wrestlers made a surprise appearance during the bout and cost the babyface the title.

After the bell rang, Mike slapped Williams and slammed his face onto the mat. He then did a senton but got planted with a back suplex. Trick delivered a neckbreaker, suplex, and a few chops. The heel tried to bail, but got wiped out with a Tope Con Hilo at ringside.

Santana hit Trick Williams with a dropkick to the back of the neck and the latter delivered a few chops before running into a dropkick. Trick tried to bail again but Mike Santana slammed his face on the announce table.

also-read-trending Trending

Santana hit Trick with a superkick, an enziguri, and a Death Valley Driver. He then hit an uppercut and an RKO for a two-count. Trick Williams left the ring, grabbed Elijah's guitar and broke it. The two stars got into a confrontation, and the referee tried to separate them.

TNA star AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) made a surprise return, and he and KC Navarro attacked Mike Santana while the referee was distracted. Trick hit Mike with his finisher and won the match.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications