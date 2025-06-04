TNA star makes SHOCK WWE return; Trick Williams retains

The TNA World Championship was on the line in the main event of this week's episode of WWE NXT, as Trick Williams squared off with Mike Santana. Two wrestlers made a surprise appearance during the bout and cost the babyface the title.
After the bell rang, Mike slapped Williams and slammed his face onto the mat. He then did a senton but got planted with a back suplex. Trick delivered a neckbreaker, suplex, and a few chops. The heel tried to bail, but got wiped out with a Tope Con Hilo at ringside.
Santana hit Trick Williams with a dropkick to the back of the neck and the latter delivered a few chops before running into a dropkick. Trick tried to bail again but Mike Santana slammed his face on the announce table.
Santana hit Trick with a superkick, an enziguri, and a Death Valley Driver. He then hit an uppercut and an RKO for a two-count. Trick Williams left the ring, grabbed Elijah's guitar and broke it. The two stars got into a confrontation, and the referee tried to separate them.
TNA star AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) made a surprise return, and he and KC Navarro attacked Mike Santana while the referee was distracted. Trick hit Mike with his finisher and won the match.