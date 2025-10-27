TNA Wrestling issues public statement after The Hardy Boyz lose WWE titles

The Hardy Boyz faced off against DarkState at last week's NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event in a Broken Rules match. The match took place as part of the ongoing partnership between NXT and TNA Wrestling. TNA issued a public statement after the Hardys lost the NXT Tag titles at the event.The Hardys entered the Toyota Center as Brother Nero and Broken Matt Hardy to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against DarkState. After a chaotic match with broken bodies everywhere, DarkState beat the legendary team to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.Following the loss of the Hardy Boyz, TNA Wrestling issued a public statement on their Official Instagram handle.&quot;TNA World Tag Team Champions and NXT Tag Team Champions The Broken Hardys faced DarkState at NXT Halloween Havoc. The NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line in a Broken Rules Match.; Despite putting on an incredible, valiant performance, they found themselves falling victim to DarkState's numbers game.; #TNAWrestling #WWENXT #MattHardy #JeffHardy #HalloweenHavoc; Photos Courtesy: WWE&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what's next for the Hardys now that they no longer hold the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Hardy Boyz are still Triple ChampionsDespite losing their NXT Tag Team Championships, the Hardys are still tag team champions in three different wrestling promotions. They currently hold the Tag team gold in TNA, House of Glory and a promotion named Fourth Rope owned by Westside Gunn. Jeff and Matt won the TNA Tag titles earlier this year at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. They captured the Fourth Rope Tag championships in December of last year in a Three-way Ladder match. They won the HOG Tag Team titles a few weeks ago at the &quot;With Glory Comes Pride&quot; event in New York.It's great to see the Hardy Boyz have so much success even at this stage of their career.