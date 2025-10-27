TNA Wrestling issues public statement after The Hardy Boyz lose WWE titles

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 27, 2025 08:59 GMT
The Hardy Boyz at NXT Halloween Havoc (Image via TNA
The Hardy Boyz at NXT Halloween Havoc (Image via TNA's Official Instagram)

The Hardy Boyz faced off against DarkState at last week's NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event in a Broken Rules match. The match took place as part of the ongoing partnership between NXT and TNA Wrestling. TNA issued a public statement after the Hardys lost the NXT Tag titles at the event.

Ad

The Hardys entered the Toyota Center as Brother Nero and Broken Matt Hardy to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against DarkState. After a chaotic match with broken bodies everywhere, DarkState beat the legendary team to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Following the loss of the Hardy Boyz, TNA Wrestling issued a public statement on their Official Instagram handle.

"TNA World Tag Team Champions and NXT Tag Team Champions The Broken Hardys faced DarkState at NXT Halloween Havoc. The NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line in a Broken Rules Match.; Despite putting on an incredible, valiant performance, they found themselves falling victim to DarkState's numbers game.; #TNAWrestling #WWENXT #MattHardy #JeffHardy #HalloweenHavoc; Photos Courtesy: WWE" the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Hardys now that they no longer hold the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The Hardy Boyz are still Triple Champions

Despite losing their NXT Tag Team Championships, the Hardys are still tag team champions in three different wrestling promotions. They currently hold the Tag team gold in TNA, House of Glory and a promotion named Fourth Rope owned by Westside Gunn.

Ad

Jeff and Matt won the TNA Tag titles earlier this year at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. They captured the Fourth Rope Tag championships in December of last year in a Three-way Ladder match. They won the HOG Tag Team titles a few weeks ago at the "With Glory Comes Pride" event in New York.

It's great to see the Hardy Boyz have so much success even at this stage of their career.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications