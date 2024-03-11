“To me, he was like a brother” - Triple H shares emotional tribute to real-life friend

Triple H recently shared an emotional tribute to his real-life friend who passed away some time back.

Scott Hall was one of the biggest heels of all time. The Bad Guy knew how to get heat on himself and this helped him rise to prominence during the 1990s. Many of his matches and promos are still talked about to this day.

During his time in the WWE, Hall formed a close friendship with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. The group was always together and had each other's backs when it mattered the most.

Given his rich legacy, A&E released a documentary on Scott Hall. This prompted The Game to share an emotional tribute to his best friend via social media.

"“Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” To the world, he was 'The Bad Guy.' To me, he was like a brother. His influence on our business is unmatched. Get a closer look at the life of Scott Hall tonight on an all-new Biography: WWE Legends at 9/8c on @AETV. #WWEonAE."

Check out his tweet here:

Ryback claims Triple H will soon leave WWE

Ever since leaving the WWE, Ryback has gone on to rant about the company so many times on social media. He has wasted no opportunity to fire shots at his former employer.

During a recent episode of The Ryback Show, the former WWE Superstar claimed that Triple H knew about Vince McMahon's behavior and he will soon be gone from the company.

"I don't have respect for him. And everybody, everyone wants to put him on this f***ing high horse, he's been with Vince and Stephanie, they all f***ing know. You think it's a f***ing accident Stephanie f***ing left? She knows. She's married to Paul. She talks to Paul every f***ing night. You don't think they know everything going on in the company? They know. They know but people are in denial," he said. [1:11:28 - 1:11:50]

He continued:

"I think that it's almost like they're grooming whoever is gonna take over is probably in training as we speak with this to take over his spot. That is my belief with all of this. And that his time there is limited. Now, when that comes? I don't know. But I think it's gonna depend on what... Hey, maybe I'm wrong. Maybe they somehow cover up all the Vince stuff, this stuff goes away and they just stay." [1:12:11 - 1:12:33]

It will be interesting to see if Ryback's prediction about The Game comes true in the future.

