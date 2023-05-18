"To the moon, YEAH!" - WWE fans go wild after being asked to name two superstars to form a tag team

WWE has asked fans to pick two superstars to form a tag team and the reactions have been all over the place.

The Usos dominated the tag team division until their historic title reign came to an end during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dethroned Jimmy and Jey and the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions were selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft. The tag team division is wide open and many stars could take the opportunity to work together if they are not finding success as singles stars.

Earlier today, the company took to Twitter to ask the WWE Universe which two superstars they would like to see form a tag team together.

WWE @WWE Pick two WWE Superstars to form a new tag team. Pick two WWE Superstars to form a new tag team. 👀

Most fans quickly mentioned LA Knight, as the 40-year-old SmackDown star is incredibly popular but seemingly without direction in the company. One fan suggested Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley team up to form a duo called "Almighty Pain".

♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL @WWE LA Knight and the Money in the Bank contract @WWE LA Knight and the Money in the Bank contract

WWE announcer Corey Graves suggests an interesting matchup for LA Knight on SmackDown

RAW announcer Corey Graves recently disclosed an interesting idea for LA Knight on SmackDown.

The 40-year-old's popularity has consistently increased despite the company not booking him like a star. Knight was left off the card for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the WWE Universe refuses to allow the company to overlook him.

During a recent edition of his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves stated that Knight and United States Champion Austin Theory would be a great rivalry on the blue brand.

"Look at the Friday night side of things. Think of the faces that LA Knight is gonna get to mix it up with. LA Knight and Austin Theory. That's a cool matchup right there," said Corey Graves. [From 12:42 - 12:50]

NSAStevens @NSAStevens Austin Theory vs LA Knight is a feud I would love to see happen. Austin Theory vs LA Knight is a feud I would love to see happen. https://t.co/dcroxgfMec

Knight's charisma is undeniable and many fans are hopeful that he wins this year's Money in the Bank contract. Only time will tell if the SmackDown star will finally become a top talent on the main roster in 2023.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Knight and Austin Theory on SmackDown? Who are some superstars that have been lost in the shuffle that you would like to see paired up as a tag team? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

