Toni Storm confirms she is dating NJPW star

Love is in the air for former NXT UK Women's Champion, Toni Storm. Check out the lovely photos of the new couple!

After teasing a relationship with this NJPW Star last month, Toni Storm has now confirmed it through an Instagram post!

Throughout the years, the industry of professional wrestling has seen numerous relationships among wrestlers. While many of these couples work together in the same promotion, others comprise of Superstars who work in different companies. The recent entry into the latter list is former NXT UK Women's Champion, Toni Storm.

Last month, Toni Storm teased a relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson by tweeting a picture with him and complementing it with a "heart emoji" caption. While there was no confirmation at that time on whether they were dating, Storm's latest Instagram post has confirmed that she is in a relationship with the former IWGP US Champion.

Toni Storm posted several pictures with Juice Robinson, who was holding her in his arms. Interestingly, the picture was taken by AEW star Bea Priestley. Check out the lovely photos of the new couple in town!

Soon after the pictures were posted, several professional wrestling superstars added heartwarming comments on Storm's Instagram post. Among these wrestlers were Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, Killer Kelly, Jimmy Havoc, Taynara Conti, Isla Dawn, and many others!

Toni Storm in WWE

Toni Storm is one of the youngest Superstars in WWE, touted by many as the future cornerstone of the company. She made her debut for the professional wrestling giant as a part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, in which she managed to reach the semifinals.

She officially signed with WWE in May 2018 and went on to win the second edition of the Mae Young Classic that year by defeating Io Shirai in the finals, which took place at WWE Evolution PPV.

Toni Storm joined the NXT UK Women's division and after some struggle, she managed to capture the NXT UK Women's Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley. Her title reign lasted 231 days.

Storm also made an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year and had a great showing! WWE Universe can't wait to see her join the main roster and feud with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and others!