"Tony really begged" - Fans react as 'WWE-lifer' sends a pro-AEW message on Dynamite

Fans recently took to Twitter to react to a former WWE Superstar's latest promo on AEW Dynamite. The name in question is Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

After making a huge name and having one of the most successful careers in World Wrestling Entertainment, the former Edge decided to jump ship to the company's rival, All Elite Wrestling in 2023. He made his debut last October and is the current AEW TNT Champion.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the ex-WWE Superstar seemingly responded to CM Punk's recent comments about the Tony Khan-led company with a passionate promo. Copeland mentioned how AEW had some of the best wrestlers in the world and was focused on delivering a great product.

In a chat with Ariel Helwani, The Second City Saint questioned Khan's leadership and criticized the promotion's work environment.

After the latest edition of Dynamite, several fans took to Twitter to react to Adam Copeland's pro-AEW comments. One wrote that they thought Tony Khan begged the former Edge to say something nice about his company.

A fan wrote that AEW asked one of the biggest former WWE stars on its roster to talk nice about the company.

A Twitter user thought Adam Copeland was not the right choice for the promo.

One fan wrote that they thought the former Edge's promo sounded forced.

A Twitter user thought the promo would have made more sense if someone like "Hangman" Adam Page delivered it.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about what he felt was Tony Khan's biggest mistake

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Tony Khan's biggest mistake as a boss was that he was too friendly with AEW talent.

Booker highlighted how former WCW executive Eric Bischoff's friendly relationship with top talents seemingly contributed to the company's downfall.

"I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent. Not that you can't be friendly with the talent but being friends with the talent can become a problem. It's just my opinion. I say that because of being in WCW and watching how the NWO and Eric Bischoff and all those guys became like buddies and me personally, I'd sit there watching and I'm like man, this is not something that seems like should be right for a company that's trying to grow. That was just me. And then when I got to WWE, I saw how my boss worked and it was always business."

Many fans want the former Edge to return to WWE before he retires from professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar will come back to the Stamford-based promotion.

