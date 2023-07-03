"Toooo late", "No one wants to wait that long" - WWE Universe voice their displeasure over reported Roman Reigns match

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin no longer has the distinct honor of being the last person to pin Roman Reigns for a three-count. That now goes to "Main Event" Jey Uso, who defeated The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa alongside his brother Jimmy at Money in the Bank. Despite still holding onto the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman is not invulnerable anymore.

According to Dave Meltzer, Reigns vs. Rhodes II is currently being discussed to headline WrestleMania 40. While there are fans aplenty rooting for The American Nightmare, this article is about those that are not interested in the sequel anymore.

Many believe that Jey Uso needs to be the one to end Roman Reigns' title reign, while Solo Sikoa has a fanbase of his own. According to them, The Enforcer should be The Head of the Table's opponent at Lincoln Financial Field next year.

- per Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is still the plan for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA next year.- per @davemeltzerWON Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is still the plan for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA next year.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/iy9RHGxSn9

Check out some fan reactions to Cody Rhodes potentially dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40:

"Take the f*ckin belt off of dude already sheesh. No one wants to wait that long," one fan wrote.

Insanartist @TheInsanartist @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON Since Roman has been pinned, i'm not into it anymore i'm the only one? @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON Since Roman has been pinned, i'm not into it anymore i'm the only one?

Zack @ZackWallace @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON Still gotta have Solo leave and then Heyman returns to Brock. Cody says “told ya so…a chief without a tribe” and we get part 2 @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON Still gotta have Solo leave and then Heyman returns to Brock. Cody says “told ya so…a chief without a tribe” and we get part 2

MAK @MAK112345 @ZackWallace @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON Cody said all that will happen after he beats him not before tho @ZackWallace @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON Cody said all that will happen after he beats him not before tho

Mrs. MITB Iyo Sky @kotasversion @ZackWallace @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON That’s all the story my man. When they face off Roman wont have his people anymore and it’ll be a callback to everything Cody said. Roman couldn’t win without help…now that his help would be gone…we know what’s gonna happen. @ZackWallace @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON That’s all the story my man. When they face off Roman wont have his people anymore and it’ll be a callback to everything Cody said. Roman couldn’t win without help…now that his help would be gone…we know what’s gonna happen.

Roman Reigns still has a long way to go until The Show of Shows, with announced pay-per-views such as SummerSlam, Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series ahead. Could The Tribal Chief still be the Undisputed WWE Champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around next year?

Cody Rhodes explains why beating the 38-year-old WWE megastar is the only way to "finish the story"

It's all about the WWE Championship for Cody Rhodes, who wants to do what his father Dusty was unable to. Somehow, the lack of a world championship in the late Hall of Famer's list of accomplishments will be complete with his son bringing home the oldest belt in the global juggernaut promotion's history.

Cody Rhodes commented on facing Roman Reigns again and why it matters so much to him during the Money in the Bank post-show press conference:

"Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW. It absolutely matters and is important, and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you're going to see that the title will be far more in five minutes and then ten minutes. It gains equity every second. But finishing the story has always been about winning the title my dad didn't get," said Rhodes.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 https://t.co/ylGkgzEOHt

In the meantime, Cody Rhodes is staying busy. He and Brock Lesnar have traded wins, with an impending rubber match on the horizon. The American Nightmare also vanquished Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank.

Will the rumored Rhodes vs. Reigns II at WrestleMania 40 mark the end of a historic WWE Championship reign? Is Cody Rhodes the man to do it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

