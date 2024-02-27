Top Bloodline member says he "believes" in Cody Rhodes, responds to WWE Hall of Famer

A member of The Bloodline made a bold statement regarding Cody Rhodes, claiming he believed in The American Nightmare. The member in question is Paul Heyman.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes was confronted by Heyman, who asked the former to withdraw the challenge that he had made against The Rock at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Moreover, The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to X/Twitter, Heyman responded to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who ran a poll asking fans if they believed in Rhodes. The Wiseman sent out a bold statement in reaction to the same.

"Dear @bullyray5150, I BELIEVE in @CodyRhodes. But that doesn’t cloud my analysis that he will never dethrone my #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!" Paul Heyman shared.

Check out Heyman's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his advice for Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared a piece of advice for Cody Rhodes. While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the 64-year-old asked The American Nightmare to change his facial expressions.

Nash believes that Rhodes cannot be walking down to the ring with a smile before getting into a fight.

"This is something I gotta say. I'm not being hypercritical. Cody, you're gonna fight somebody, you can't walk down to the f***ing ring [smiling]. Dude, either you're selling toothpaste or you're gonna fight somebody, but that's not a f***ing warrior face. Now, when you start firing up in there and you make your f***ing scary face, bring that the f**k down, toned down, when you come down to the ring," Kevin Nash said.

During the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in the main event. The American Nightmare was a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, where he challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match.

What are your thoughts on Heyman's message to Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below!