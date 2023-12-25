Top Bloodline member sends a message to Jimmy Uso on social media

Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to send a message to Jimmy Uso.

Earlier this year, Jimmy betrayed Roman Reigns and briefly quit The Bloodline. This eventually led to The Bloodline Civil War featuring Reigns and Solo Sikoa in action against The Usos.

At the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Reigns and Sikoa to win the civil war, with Jey pinning The Tribal Chief. Fast forward to SummerSlam, Main Event Jey unsuccessfully challenged The Bloodline leader for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, courtesy of Jimmy's interference.

On Instagram, Heyman sent a message to Jimmy and posted the latter's picture from an episode of WWE SmackDown.

"#JimmyUso #Bloodline," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram Story:

Jey Uso recently warned his brother Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso has made it clear things are far from over between him and his brother, Jimmy Uso.

After betraying Jey at SummerSlam, Jimmy was also responsible for Jey and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Tag Team Championship loss to The Judgment Day. On an episode of WWE's The Bump, Jey warned his brother.

"Even like traveling alone, it is hard because I feel somewhat empty. Even like you said, I'm at the highest point, and I do want my brother to be there. Like I wish we was [sic] all good. Like, I want him to be on the other side, hitting it [his chant] with me. But man, things happen, families fight, Uce. We are going to love each other at the end, though. Jimmy going to get this work. You've got an a** whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me," he said.

Jimmy is currently working on SmackDown, whereas Jey moved to Monday Night RAW.

