Top faction's undefeated streak continues at WWE Backlash despite issues within the group members

Solo Sikoa and The Usos continued their undefeated streak at WWE Backlash as they defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.

The Bloodline has been dominating WWE since its formation. While Jimmy and Jey may have lost the tag team title at WrestleMania 39, the duo has never lost a match on TV programming while teaming up with Solo Sikoa.

The same continued at Backlash as Solo Sikoa picked up the victory for his team after delivering a Samoan Spike to Matt Riddle.

However, despite the victory, the tension within The Bloodline continued to rise at the premium live event. Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso weren't seemingly on the same page, as the duo kept clashing during the match. The Enforcer was even on the verge of delivering Samoan Spike to his brother but decided not to do so at the last minute.

Sikoa then saved Jey from a potential embarrassment as the latter was on the verge of losing the match for his team. However, Solo tagged himself in and took out Riddle to continue The Bloodline's dominance.

It'll be interesting to see how Roman Reigns reacts to what transpired at Backlash when he returns to WWE programming on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

