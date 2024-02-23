Top female WWE Superstar shares a photo with John Cena after a drive together

WWE Superstar and Grand Slam Champion Charlotte Flair recently shared a photo with John Cena on social media.

Flair is currently recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury, which she suffered during a match against Asuka in December 2023. Shortly afterward, WWE announced that the Queen would be out for nine months.

Taking to Instagram, Flair shared a photo with Cena and sent a short message to the 16-time World Champion.

"Went for a drive today! @johncena," Charlotte Flair shared.

Check out Charlotte Flair's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for the Queen remains to be seen.

John Cena looked back on his feud with The Rock and the mistakes he made during their feud

John Cena and The Rock faced each other twice in WWE. Looking back on their iconic rivalry, The Cenation Leader reflected on the mistakes that he made during their feud.

While speaking on The Howard Stern Show, The Chain Gang Soldier recalled his mistakes during his feud with The Brahma Bull leading up to WrestleMania:

"To me, it was more of like I'm gonna jab this guy because I've nothing to lose, I've all the leverage. I'm there every day and I love being there every day and nothing is really pulling me away from being there. I guess my angle came from the fact that he was openly saying I love the WWE. And, I'm like, 'Man if you love it, why aren't you here?'"

Expand Tweet

Cena went on:

"It was my ignorant perspective and I'm so sorry because he had a lot to lose. Here he's putting his word on the line saying, I had to leave this thing, I love it, it's ingrained in my family, I f*****g love this, but I'm just doing other s**t now. And, now I've to eat a bunch of s**t and say like, 'f**k, I was wrong, and I'm sorry."

The Rock is currently a part of WWE programming, as he has officially joined The Bloodline.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair posing with John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE