Becky Lynch had a message for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after her WWE 2K23 rating was revealed.

On the latest edition of UpUpDownDown, the ratings for several WWE Superstars in the upcoming 2K23 game were revealed. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was pleasantly surprised to learn that she got a 96 rating in the game, just behind The Beast and the Tribal Chief.

The Man then had a warning for both men.

Check out her comments below:

"Oh, I gotta go for Brock, oh I gotta go for Roman? You think I'm scared? You boys think I'm scared? No, I'm not scared. I'm not scared. A little kick, and you'll be out!" [06:13-06:21]

How would Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns react to Becky Lynch's warning?

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are two of the most dominant superstars of the modern era. Some would even call them the most dominant wrestlers of all time under the WWE umbrella.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most dangerous entities in WWE history and has put down almost everyone he's ever faced. Reigns has held the Universal title for more than 900 days now and has been unstoppable since late 2020. Their respective ratings in WWE 2K23 aren't surprising in the least.

With her 96 rating, Big Time Becks has now become the highest-rated female superstar of all time when it comes to WWE games. Lynch has consistently been one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster for about five years at this point.

Her run on the top during 2018-20 turned her into a mega fan favorite, and she made the cover of WWE 2K20 back then. Lynch is also one of the first three women to headline WrestleMania for the first time in history.

It would certainly be interesting to hear what Brock Lesnar and Reigns have to say in response to Lynch's warning. What do you think would be their reaction?

If you use Becky Lynch's quotes, please credit UpUpDownDown and give a H/T to Sportskeeda!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes