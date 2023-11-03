Top heel could interfere and help John Cena win against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, says Dave Meltzer

John Cena is set to have his first singles match after WrestleMania 39 as he faces Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. While Sikoa has been somewhat protected as a singles superstar, the story going into the match is The GOAT trying to redeem himself as a top name. WWE could be planning a major swerve for the match and have Jimmy Uso cost Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have become somewhat of a unit ever since Jey Uso quit The Bloodline and moved to RAW. The two of them faced John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane, with Jimmy being pinned and losing the match for The Bloodline. However, Cena pinning Sikoa clean is something that might not happen.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that WWE is trying to protect Solo Sikoa as a competitor, so there is a high chance that his match at Crown Jewel will not have a clean finish. It could either end in DQ, or Jimmy Uso could interfere and accidentally help John Cena win the match.

"They could do a DQ. They protect Solo but they could do an interference backfire by Jimmy," said Meltzer. [16:20 - 16:23]

Former WWE Writer doubts that John Cena will lose to Solo Sikoa

In the latest installment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his belief that it would be the correct booking choice for Solo to secure a victory. Nevertheless, the former head writer elaborated on how, despite extensive anticipation, Sikoa didn't come across as a credible adversary capable of defeating Cena.

"It would be the right thing to do. That would be the right thing to do to put the younger talent over. But like I said, my problem is I don't buy Solo Sikoa beating John Cena." [14:52 - 15:05]

WWE is intensifying the anticipation for Cena's impending clash with Solo, portraying it as the most formidable challenge he has ever encountered. The 16-time world champion himself has acknowledged The Street Champ as a formidable adversary, claiming that Solo's track record makes him a genuine threat to John at Crown Jewel.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think