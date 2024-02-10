Top RAW star hopes for justice; says he never saw that side of Vince McMahon

A top WWE Superstar has shared his views on the Vince McMahon lawsuit that led to his exit from the company.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon contained some incredibly disturbing details that shocked pro wrestling to its core. Shortly after, McMahon resigned from his position on the TKO Group Holdings board.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff. He was asked about the lawsuit and didn't mince his words while speaking about it. Rollins called for justice by stating that if the allegations were true, the ones who committed the crimes should be punished.

“It’s a cr*p situation. I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It’s horrible. It’s disgusting. I don’t like hearing about it, reading about it, it’s abhorent. I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what’s coming to them. It sucks. For me, it’s very difficult because I didn’t see that side of him [Vince McMahon]. I didn’t experience that. When you see stuff like that, it’s jarring and it’s painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks.” [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins flourished under the Vince McMahon regime and became a massive star

Back when Vince McMahon was still in power, he pushed Rollins on multiple occasions on WWE TV. The Visionary's biggest win came at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where he cashed in his MITB contract and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

In another massive victory, he defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Seth Rollins eventually defeated The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam as well, thus finishing the feud. Today, he is one of the biggest names in WWE and is close to reaching a year as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Share your thoughts on Rollins' comments about the Vince McMahon lawsuit in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE