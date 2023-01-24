Top SmackDown star wants to surpass iconic record held by John Cena and Former WWE Champion

Top WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently stated that she wants to surpass both John Cena's and her father Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship wins.

After making her dramatic return to WWE at the end of 2022, The Queen beat Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, meaning she has now won a total of 14 titles over her career.

During a recent interview on the TODAY show, the 36-year-old was asked if she was looking to beat the record set by her father and Cena, to which she replied:

"Earlier in my career no, but now that I’m so close. And to be the person that holds the most championships in what is known as predominantly an ‘all-boys club’, I think that’s huge.” Flair added: “It will no longer, it’ll be ‘Charlotte’s Dad’ if I do surpass (rather than Ric Flair's daughter)." From 1:25 to 1:48

Given her father's age and the fact that John Cena rarely performs in the ring these days, it seems as though neither star will be extending their record to 17 any time soon, leaving the door wide open for Charlotte Flair to surpass it.

John Cena is on the cover for WWE 2K23

Earlier this week, 2K Games announced that the Leader of the Cenation would be featured as the cover star for WWE 2K23, which is set to be released on Friday, March 17th, 2023.

Following the announcement, John Cena immediately took to social media to thank 2K for having him back on the cover for the first time since WWE 2K15.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!" Tweeted the iconic WWE star.

Cena joins a list of WWE superstars to feature on a WWE 2K video game cover, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and many more.

