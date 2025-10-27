Top star makes heartbreaking confession; likely never wrestling again

A popular wrestling star recently took to social media to send an emotional message regarding his in-ring career. The star might not ever wrestle again after his 'career-threatening' injury. It is former TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey.Chris Bey last competed inside the squared circle in a Dark Match on October 27, 2024, where he teamed up with Ace Austin to lock horns with WWE legends The Hardy Boyz, with the TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line. During the match, Bey suffered an unfortunate neck injury, which left him paralyzed in the ring. The match was immediately called off, and he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent neck fusion surgery.The former TNA star revealed in February 2025 that he was told he only had a 10-25% chance of ever walking again. However, he shared some good news, stating that he was learning to walk again and was able to get out of his wheelchair. He was also hopeful of returning to the ring in the future.Chris Bey recently took to X/Twitter to post several photos of his final promo pictures in wrestling gear before he suffered the unfortunate neck injury. He also made a heartbreaking confession, writing that he sometimes wonders when he will get to wear his wrestling gear again.Although Bey is hopeful of making a comeback to the ring, he has stated multiple times that doctors have told him that he might never wrestle again.&quot;My final promo pictures in wrestling gear. I remember taking these and for one of the few times in my career being very happy with my physique in the photos. Being obsessed with my big match main event white boots. Sometimes I think about a world where I get to put back on gear and take photos again… #GSET,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:WWE legend Natalya sent a message to former TNA Wrestling star Chris BeyDuring an event called BEYnefitforBey, Chris Bey walked out to the ring with his girlfriend, Brittnie Brooks. After the clip of him walking made the rounds on social media, WWE legend Natalya reacted to it.The Queen of Harts wrote that she was extremely proud of Bey for inspiring everyone around him with his resilience.&quot;This is unreal. Powerful beyond words @DashingChrisBey. I’m so proud of you. Inspiring all of us so much,&quot; Natalya wrote.We at Sportskeeda hope Chris Bey will get to return to the ring in better shape than ever.