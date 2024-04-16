Top star receives huge "F- You" chants after RAW goes off the air due to heel turn & brutal assault on Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn retained his Intercontinental Championship in a full circle moment in front of his native country crowd in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on the latest episode of RAW. However, a post-match heel turn by his opponent left fans stunned and they started chanting "F- You" directed at the star for a long time.

In case you missed it, Sami Zayn went to embrace his wife after retaining his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. During the embrace, The Underdog from the Underground was suddenly grabbed from behind and suplexed by none other than Gable himself, who snapped at his lack of success with winning the Intercontinental Championship. To date, Gable has yet to win a singles title in WWE.

The closing moments of RAW witnessed Chad Gable put Sami Zayn in an ankle lock through the ropes, and even after the cameras stopped rolling, Gable received huge "F- You" chants from the Montreal crowd.

You can watch the clip of Gable receiving those chants from the crowd here.

It looks like Gable is now the primary enemy of the city of Montreal. What is going to be interesting is the follow-up to this. Not only did "Big" Bronson Reed announce that he was in line for a title shot against Sami, but Gable is right back in the picture as well.

Many people will be hoping that the heel turn will finally lead to Gable becoming the next Intercontinental Champion.

Either way, it is quite understandable why the Montreal crowd got so riled up about this.

