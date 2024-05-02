Top WWE star deletes tweet aimed at CM Punk after making personal comments about AJ Lee

A top WWE Superstar has deleted his tweet addressing CM Punk. The latter and Drew McIntyre have been feuding for quite some time now.

The Scottish Warrior has made it clear on multiple occasions that he doesn't like the former AEW star. Their rivalry reached a boiling point when Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, McIntyre took a massive shot at CM Punk by mentioning his wife and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee.

"Do I seem like the average troll? I'll tear you apart physically, and if I wasn't married I'd take your girl too," he said.

McIntyre backtracked and posted a tweet, stating that he was making a general statement. He then deleted the tweet.

"It's a general statement, not specific. Even when comes [sic] to Punk there's some lines you don't cross," he wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Drew McIntyre on CM Punk costing him the title at WrestleMania XL

On The Pat McAfee Show, The Scottish Warrior also talked about Punk attacking him at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre revealed that the attack left him injured.

“You know what happened at ‘Mania when [Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn’t for CM Punk. I’ve been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night.“ [H/T CSS]

Punk will be out of action for a while due to his injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble event. He competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match and came close to winning the competition. Fans can't wait to see these two men collide in a long-anticipated match when Punk fully heals.

Are you excited to see a Punk-McIntyre feud when the former returns from injury?

