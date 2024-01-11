Top WWE star makes fun of CM Punk's height; 17-time champion responds

A top star received a hilarious response from a fellow WWE Superstar after making fun of CM Punk's height.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, McIntyre came face-to-face with a returning CM Punk. The two top stars then engaged in a war of words, hinting at a feud somewhere down the line.

Drew McIntyre later shared a picture of the duo's showdown on his official Twitter handle. The former WWE Champion took a shot at Punk's height in the caption of his post. McIntyre's post received a response from none other than Akira Tozawa, who posted a photo of his face-off with Omos.

Drew McIntyre's thoughts on CM Punk

CM Punk made his WWE return at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event. Shortly after, Drew McIntyre made an appearance on WWE's The Bump and shared his thoughts on Punk's return. He acknowledged the fact that Punk was a huge name and was good for business. He commented:

“When it comes to Punk, I obviously recognize he is big for business,” he began. “He is a huge name. He draws a lot of eyeballs, and that’s very clear when you just look at the numbers. I’m a bigger-picture person. I tend to use that Criminology degree and look at beyond all reasonable doubt. Look at the evidence. I’m not going to go into great details right now because now’s not the time, but what I said on RAW is there are so few people on the current roster that have been on the same roster as him for years and years and years." [H/T Haus Of Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if these two top names collide on WWE TV somewhere down the line. As for now, Punk is focused on winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and booking a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

What do you think of Tozawa's amusing response to McIntyre making fun of Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

