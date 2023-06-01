Top WWE star could show up on SmackDown after AJ Styles' surprise appearance on RAW - Report

Following a loss to Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night of Champions, AJ Styles appeared on WWE RAW this past Monday night to congratulate the new World Heavyweight Champion. The duo even worked a tag team main event against The Judgment Day.

Despite the draft clearly separating several of the company's top stars to their respective weekly shows, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, on June 2, 2023.

Perhaps it is only for a dark match, but AJ Styles showing up on the red brand this week could be a potential sign of an element of surprise awaiting this week's edition of the blue brand.

The Night of Champions fallout edition of the blue brand will most notably feature the 1,000-day celebration of Roman Reigns Universal Title reign, as advertised ahead of the Saudi show. However, what transpired on Saturday night this week may cause a disruption to proceedings, as The Bloodline has seemingly imploded.

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns will react to his loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, thanks to an unexpected attack by The Usos. The twins cost The Tribal Chief the match after knocking out Solo Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes is rumored to be added to annual WWE match

Elsewhere on the Night of Champions match card, Brock Lesnar emphatically defeated Cody Rhodes, after the latter passed out to the Kimura Lock.

While the top babyface of the company has issued a third rubber match challenge to The Beast, it is likely that the 10-time WWE World Champion will not be returning for the UK show.

Rhodes was earlier rumored to be competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match. It will be interesting to see where The American Nightmare will be placed on the upcoming international show's match card. He is also currently, in storyline, suffering from an arm injury.

After coming close to winning the Money in the Bank contract ten years ago, The American Nightmare could finally win the briefcase for the first time in his WWE career this year.

He has had issues with both current champions in the past, albeit there is still a large portion of the WWE Universe rooting for Rhodes to ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns.

As of this writing, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet have qualified, while LA Knight and Montez Ford will compete on SmackDown this week to advance.

