Top WWE star suffers unfortunate botch in major title match on SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar became victim to an untimely botch on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The said performer is Michin, who challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at the Friday night show.

The 34-year-old has been feuding with Damage CTRL for weeks now, and finally earned a shot at SKY's title at the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. Considering just how experienced both performers are, fans had high expectations heading into the night. Not only did Michin and IYO SKY meet those expectations, but they surpassed them with a highly entertaining back-and-forth clash.

However, in the end, Michin failed to get to the finish line as the Damage CTRL member managed to retain her Women's Championship. Apart from the several memorable moments, what also caught the attention of some fans was that Michin suffered an unfortunate botch with her gear after performing a Suicide Dive in the match.

Despite falling short, it's safe to say Michin could benefit tremendously from her performance on SmackDown tonight and become a key player in the women's division in the future.

Who is next in line to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship?

Now that IYO SKY has overcome another obstacle in the form of Michin, it remains to be seen who will be next in line to challenge her for the gold. One of the possible contenders is Bianca Belair, who even recently expressed her desire to go after the Damage CTRL member in 2024. The EST of WWE's New Year resolution was to get back on top of the mountain as the champion.

"You know, I’m honestly not a person that makes New Year’s resolutions because I always say I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready. But while I’ve had a huge accomplishment by becoming the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion, I also had one of the hardest times in 2023. I got cashed in on by IYO SKY, so my new goal this year is to go back after IYO SKY and take that WWE Women's Championship. I wanna become the champion again in 2024 and make this another great year," Belair said.

It'll be interesting to see if Belair manages to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match and challenge for IYO SKY's coveted WWE Women's Championship.

