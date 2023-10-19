Top WWE star takes shot at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift; says they're no match for him and his superstar wife

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are no match for him and his wife, Becky Lynch.

Rollins and Lynch started dating in 2019. Later that same year, the couple announced their engagement. They welcomed their first child in December 2020, about six months before tying the knot. Meanwhile, NFL star Travis Kelce recently started dating pop icon Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Rollins compared himself and Lynch to Kelce and Swift.

"[Is there a WWE power couple or another sports power couple that I don't wanna say rivals Kelcy and T Swift?] I mean me and my wife are a power couple, man. We are the power couple in WWE. Come on now, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and The Man Becky Lynch, you don't get bigger than that in our world brother. So, yeah, we are the power couple. We run the ship here in WWE. And we got staying power, you know. We'll see what happens with Swifty and Kelcy here if they got staying power," he said.

The Visionary added:

"I wish him the best. Very cute relationship they got going on there. But, yeah man, they're no match for me and The Man just yet. They still got some time to put in." [17:05 - 18:00]

Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel

The Visionary last competed on TV on October 7 when he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane.

Seth Rollins now has a new challenger in Drew McIntyre. The 37-year-old will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Scottish Warrior next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

