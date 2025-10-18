  • home icon
"Torch his bus" - Multi-time World Champion confirms injury following WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 18, 2025 15:48 GMT
Former World Hevayweight Champion confirms injury! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Former World Hevayweight Champion confirms injury! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown had an interesting ending heading into Saturday Night's Main Event, and a major name revealed that he suffered an injury and went off following the show.

Drew McIntyre was in a cheerful mood in the main event when Jacob Fatu was mysteriously taken out moments before their number one contender's match. Instead, Cody Rhodes came out and gave The Scottish Warrior a title match, only to end the match himself by hitting McIntyre with his belt.

The whole thing has been a lot for the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion to process. After the show, McIntyre vented in a video, which he uploaded on X, and revealed he didn't attack The Samoan Werewolf. Moreover, he wants revenge on Rhodes for giving him a red eye, a minor injury, when The American Nightmare attacked him with the championship belt.

"I didn't take Jacob [Fatu] out. Our WWE Champion gives me the match, then he causes a DQ and takes away another opportunity, and I'm sure when I talk about it next and right now, people are going to blame me, and why? My first reaction was to torch his bus, make sure his family wasn't on it, but torch his bus, and it's a shame that it got me a red eye," McIntyre said.
Wrestling veteran isn't happy with Drew McIntyre's booking on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has often complained when he either lost a match or if the management or superstars wronged him in storylines. While The Scottish Warrior tries to make a valid point, he often ends up losing the match or feud and sounds like a whiner.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that the creative team has ruined McIntyre's on-screen persona by making him constantly whine and complain about the adversities. Moreover, Russo stated that Triple H's booking has only hurt the 40-year-old star, as he held the World Heavyweight Championship for around five minutes and didn't have a successful cash-in.

While McIntyre had the best feud of 2024 in WWE, The Scottish Warrior hasn't been used to his fullest in the promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

