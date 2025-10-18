"Torch his bus" - Multi-time World Champion confirms injury following WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown had an interesting ending heading into Saturday Night's Main Event, and a major name revealed that he suffered an injury and went off following the show.Drew McIntyre was in a cheerful mood in the main event when Jacob Fatu was mysteriously taken out moments before their number one contender's match. Instead, Cody Rhodes came out and gave The Scottish Warrior a title match, only to end the match himself by hitting McIntyre with his belt.The whole thing has been a lot for the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion to process. After the show, McIntyre vented in a video, which he uploaded on X, and revealed he didn't attack The Samoan Werewolf. Moreover, he wants revenge on Rhodes for giving him a red eye, a minor injury, when The American Nightmare attacked him with the championship belt.&quot;I didn't take Jacob [Fatu] out. Our WWE Champion gives me the match, then he causes a DQ and takes away another opportunity, and I'm sure when I talk about it next and right now, people are going to blame me, and why? My first reaction was to torch his bus, make sure his family wasn't on it, but torch his bus, and it's a shame that it got me a red eye,&quot; McIntyre said.Wrestling veteran isn't happy with Drew McIntyre's booking on WWE SmackDownDrew McIntyre has often complained when he either lost a match or if the management or superstars wronged him in storylines. While The Scottish Warrior tries to make a valid point, he often ends up losing the match or feud and sounds like a whiner.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that the creative team has ruined McIntyre's on-screen persona by making him constantly whine and complain about the adversities. Moreover, Russo stated that Triple H's booking has only hurt the 40-year-old star, as he held the World Heavyweight Championship for around five minutes and didn't have a successful cash-in.While McIntyre had the best feud of 2024 in WWE, The Scottish Warrior hasn't been used to his fullest in the promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime.