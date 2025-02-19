  • home icon
Torrie Wilson sends a one-word message to Jimmy Uso and female WWE Superstar

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 19, 2025 08:52 GMT
Torrie Wilson (left), Jimmy Uso (right) [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Torrie Wilson has reacted to Jimmy Uso and Naomi's latest photos. On Instagram, the Hall of Famer sent a one-word message to the couple.

Jimmy and Naomi are signed to the SmackDown brand. On last week's SmackDown, Jimmy was featured in a backstage segment with Drew McIntyre, who was taken out courtesy of a superkick by the former tag team champion. Meanwhile, Naomi defeated Chelsea Green to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Wilson sent a one-word message on Instagram reacting to Jimmy and Naomi's photoshoot.

"Cuties," wrote Wilson.

Check out a screengrab of Wilson's Instagram comment:

Naomi recalled getting confused between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

The Usos have established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling. However, in recent years, the twins have been focusing more on their singles careers.

Speaking on WhittyWhittier's YouTube channel, Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi, recalled getting confused between her husband and her brother-in-law during their early days. She said:

"Yes. There was one. It was real quick, and I wasn't paying attention. Earlier in their careers, they [The Usos] used to look a lot more alike... Now, they have very distinctive tattoos and stuff, and they look different. There was one time when they were in the hallway, and I was talking to somebody, and I turned around and hit Joshua [Jey] on the b*tt. I thought it was John [Jimmy], and they both turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my God!' They still mess with me about that, and I was so mortified and disgusted."
Naomi will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match featuring Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez. She will also be in action on next week's Monday Night RAW. Belair and Naomi will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
