"Total wrestling package" – Legend names Bianca Belair as best female wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has picked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The EST of WWE has arguably been the best RAW Women's Champion in history, as she's closing in on almost a year with gold around her waist. She won the title at WrestleMania 38 in an instant classic against Becky Lynch and will now walk into WrestleMania 39 as the champion for a match against Asuka.

Belair defended the RAW Women's Championship against many opponents throughout 2022 and maintained a deep connection with fans. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter picked Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year."

The wrestling veteran noted that apart from great matches and promos, Belair was able to pull in big crowds thanks to her mega-stardom. Apter went as far as to say that Bianca Belair was one of the best in WWE today, regardless of gender.

"I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair because she really made a difference in that category. She provided the business with excellent matches, an excellent personality, knowing how to draw in the fans. I have nothing negative to say about her. She's charming in the ring, she can be vicious in the ring, and she's got it all. She's a total wrestling package, doesn't matter if we are talking male or female, she's really one of the top stars," said Bill Apter. (6:02 - 6:40)

D-Von Dudley picked Bianca Belair as the best babyface of the year

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, D-Von Dudley also lavished praise on Belair and picked her as the "Babyface of the Year." He explained that the RAW Women's Champion was a "tremendous athlete" whose biggest strength was her ability to remain popular with fans. Dudley believes Bianca Belair has all the tools to become the longest-reigning women's champion in WWE history.

"I'm gonna have to go with Bianca Belair. I just think she's a tremendous athlete; she's definitely The EST of WWE. I love it that the fans get behind her; the fans are right there in her corner, and they love her. Everything she's accomplished, she's on her way to becoming one of the longest-reigning women's champion of all time next to Charlotte, and I just believe that she has it all," said D-Von Dudley.

Considering just how consistently great Belair has been, it's hard to imagine her losing her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

